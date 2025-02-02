VANCOUVER - Hours before puck drop, Drew O'Connor still wasn't sure what he would wear to the rink Sunday.

The winger made it to Vancouver after being traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Canucks late Friday night. His suits, however, did not.

"I think they're stuck in Denver right now," O'Connor said of the garments. "So I don't know what I'm gonna be wearing tonight, but we'll see. My hockey bag made it. Bag and sticks, that's the most important thing."

O'Connor is one of several new faces expected to be in the lineup Sunday when Vancouver (23-18-10) hosts the Detroit Red Wings.

The club's roster underwent a dramatic makeover Friday thanks to a pair of trades with the Penguins and New York Rangers.

The Canucks shipped star centre J.T. Miller, defenceman Erik Brannstrom and defensive prospect Jackson Dorrington to the Big Apple, while Vancouver received centre Filip Chytil, defenceman Victor Mancini and a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick.

Hours later, Vancouver announced it had flipped that pick in another transaction. Along with the selection, the Canucks dealt forward Danton Heinen, blueliner Vincent Desharnais and the rights to forward Melvin Fernstrom to Pittsburgh for O'Connor and defenceman Marcus Pettersson.

O'Connor, 26, said he was "definitely a little surprised" to get a call from Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas late Friday night informing him of the move.

“It's my first time being traded, first time in a different organization, so I think it catches you off guard a little bit," he said. "But definitely excited to be in Vancouver and to be here now.”

He joins a Canucks team that's looking to climb back into playoff position after posting a 6-7-2 record in January.

Integrating a new group of players midseason is about simply tying to make them comfortable, head coach Rick Tocchet said after the additions joined him on the ice for an abbreviated morning skate Sunday.

"As a staff, you don't overload them. You want them to have some fun tonight, and just don't overload them with system stuff," he said. "I've been in this business a long time — that's the best thing, especially when we make trades, is don't overload the guys, let those guys go have some fun play.

"And then obviously, hopefully, you can give them more structure as the season goes on.”

A former assistant coach with the Penguins, Tocchet still has close ties to the franchise and texted about his new players with Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby on Saturday.

“Obviously, when Sid says they're great locker room guys and really good people and players, that means a lot," Tocchet said.

O'Connor has six goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances for the Penguins this season, while Pettersson registered three goals and 15 assists in 47 games.

Pettersson said he brings a simple, two-way game to Vancouver.

“I try to move the puck as quickly as I can out of the D zone," said the 28-year-old Swedish defenceman. "I feel like when I'm at my best, I have a good first pass, I use my stick, my reach, I use my feet to skate.

"So the simplicity of my game, when it's at a high level, I'm at my best."

For former Rangers forward Chytil, playing well is about using his speed, getting to the net and making plays.

"There’s still a lot of things what I have to work on, especially defence and faceoffs, but it's part of the process," said the Czech centre. "And I believe in the hard work, so I do that every day. And I think with each day I'm getting better.”

Chytil, 25, admitted it's been a difficult season in New York. He put up 11 goals and nine assists across 41 games, but the Rangers fell below the expectations set by their stunning run last season.

“It was a very difficult stretch, from winning Presidents Trophy last year to this. But you've got to stay strong mentally," he said. "Of course, we have stretches like this in the season.

"It can happen, but it's about how you're strong mentally, and how you can get back on the track as fast as you can.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2025.