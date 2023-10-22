Edmonton Oilers superstar and captain Connor McDavid left Saturday's overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets late in regulation with an apparent injury and wasn't able to return to action.

McDavid looked to be in discomfort and was grabbing his left side as he skated to the bench with 4:20 remaining in the third period, and he did not return to the ice for the rest of regulation or overtime.

The Oilers would lose 3-2 in the extra period and fell to 1-3-1 on the season.

After the game, head coach Jay Woodcroft said the injury appeared to be "muscular."

Woodcroft said he hasn’t talked to trainers yet. That it appeared “muscular” to him, but wasn’t much of an update yet. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 22, 2023

Woodcroft said he thought it looked like McDavid coming up the ice and something felt off. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 22, 2023

“I didn’t walk back in there [locker room] yet, but I’m sure we’ll have something tomorrow,” the coach told the media.. “It didn’t appear to be anything, it appeared to be muscular more than anything to me as I watched during the play. We’ll see. I’ll have more information [Sunday].”

McDavid logged 20:48 of ice time on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has two goals and six assists over five games with the Oilers so far this season.