Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing a procedure on an upper-body injury.

Burakovsky sustained the injury on Saturday against the New York Rangers.

The 28-year-old has two assists in six games this season as the Kraken are off to a 1-4-1 start. He had 13 goals and 39 points 49 games last season.

Burakovsky is signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $5.5 million.

Selected 23rd overall in the 2013 draft by the Washington Capitals, Burakovsky has 136 goals and 336 points in 574 career games.