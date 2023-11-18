TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Luke Glendening scored 39 seconds apart midway through the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Stamkos tied it on his 197th career power-play goal, which tied Jarome Iginla for 21st place all-time, before Glendening put Tampa Bay up 5-4. Mikhail Sergachev added an empty-netter in the final minute.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and an assist, and Tanner Jeannot and also scored for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson made 39 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 1-5-2 when trailing after two period.

Derek Ryan had two goals, and James Hamblin and Evan Bouchard also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner stopped 18 shots. Kris Knoblauch dropped to 2-1 as Edmonton coach since replacing the fired Jay Woodcroft.

Johansson is filling in for Andrei Vasilevskiy, who hasn’t played this season following back surgery. Lightning coach Jon Cooper said Vasilevskiy, who is practicing, won’t play before Thanksgiving.

Edmonton star Connor McDavid took a high stick to to the face from Sergachev late in the first period but stayed in the game. McDavid was held pointless.

Hamblin, an Edmonton native, scored his first NHL goal in his 16th career game to make it 2-0 midway through the first.

Ryan opened the scoring on a short-handed goal and put the Oilers up 3-2 in the second after Kucherov scored twice. Ryan stopped a 17-game goal drought.

Oilers right wing Connor Brown returned after missing six games with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Play Monday night at Florida.

Lightning: Host Boston on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL