Auston Matthews hit the 30-goal mark in his 35th game of the season Wednesday, tying Connor McDavid (2022-23) as the fastest to reach the mark in the past decade.

The Toronto Maple Leafs star scored in overtime to lift his team to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, recording his first game-winning goal of the season.

Alex Ovechkin hit the 30-goal mark in his 34th game of the 2013-14 season for the fastest mark in the past 20 years, while the record since 1993 belongs to Boston Bruins legend Cam Neely, who hit 30 goals in 27 games.

Make it 30 goals in 35 games for @AM34.



That's the third-fastest pace in NHL history by a U.S.-born skater and fifth fastest by a @MapleLeafs player.

The 26-yer-old Matthews is on pace for a career-best 68 goals this season and to top the 100-point mark for the second time, currently on pace for 103. His torrid start to the season has come after inking a four-year contract extension in the off-season which will carry an NHL-high $13.25 million cap hit when it begins next season.

"He's found another level here in the last month or so," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told NHL.com after Wednesday's win. "He's been great for us. I think we've been playing a much better team game here of late, and we really like to see that.

"That's important, but within the team game, you need difference-makers to step up and do their thing, and certainly Auston's done that."

Career-opening streak continues

Matthews has been a dominant scorer since entering the league with 40 goals as a rookie in 2016-17. He became the 10th player in NHL history on Wednesday to reach the 30-goal mark in the first eight seasons of a career, but has plenty of work still to do to reach the record holders.

Ovechkin and Mike Gartner both hit the 30-goal mark in 15 straight seasons to open their careers. Ovechkin’s streak remains active, but is in jeopardy this season with the Washington Capitals star currently sitting at eight goals through 36 games.

Wayne Gretzky hit the 30-goal mark in 13 seasons to open his career, followed by Jari Kurri and Mike Bossy at 10 straight and Bryan Trottier at nine straight. Matthews has joined Luc Robitaille, Dale Hawerchuk and Glenn Anderson in the group at eight straight seasons.

Matthews moves up in Maple Leafs history

Matthews became the third player in Maple Leafs history to record eight or more 30-goal seasons on Wednesday. Darryl Sittler also hit the mark eight times, while Mats Sundin owns the team record with 10 30-goal campaigns.

The first-overall pick in 2016, Matthews already owns the franchise record for most goals in a season with 60 in 2021-22. He continues to sit fifth in team history in goals with 329, moving to within three of Ron Ellis for fourth with Wednesday's goal. Matthews could top Dave Keon (365), Sittler (389) and Sundin (420) to sit atop the franchise ranks within the next two seasons.

"He's doing it every night with the amount of looks he gets, and, obviously, how elite of a player he is and how he's always able to find space and create opportunities for himself, or obviously knowing where to be on the ice to get pucks off the pass," captain John Tavares said of Matthews Wednesday.

Third Rocket Richard Trophy remains in sight

Currently leading the NHL in goals at 30, Matthews is looking to become just the second player to win the Rocket Richard Trophy three times. Ovechkin – a nine-time winner – is currently alone in that category since the award was introduced in 1999.

The Maple Leafs centre currently has a three-goal lead on Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov, who sits in second after 38 games played. Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart and Vancouver Canucks winger Brock Boeser are tied for third at 24 goals, both with 37 games played.