Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Conor Timmins is ahead of schedule as he works his way back from a lower-body injury and could make his season debut this week.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said a determination on Timmins status will be made later this week, when the Maple Leafs play two games in Sweden.

Timmins suffered what Keefe referred to as a "significant" lower-body injury in a preseason game in late September.

The 25-year-old was acquired last season from the Arizona Coyotes, posting two goals and 14 points in 25 games upon joining the Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs will play the first of their two games in Sweden on Friday against the Detroit Red Wings and will face the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. The team will then be off until the following Friday.