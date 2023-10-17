The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Mark Friedman and forward Ty Glover from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday in exchange for Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek.

Friedman, 27, posted one goals and three points in 23 games with the Penguins last season. He is without a point in two AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season.

Glover, 23, had seven goals and 12 points in 49 games with the AHL Penguins last season. He is yet to play in a game this season.

“I would like to thank Jack for all the time he spent with our organization and always pushing hard when competing for a spot,” said Allvin. “It has been a tough couple of years for him and this will give him a fresh start. The two players coming back in this trade will add to our depth as we continue to look at ways to improve our organization.”

