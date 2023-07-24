The Montreal Alouettes signed three players on Monday, including 34-year-old defensive winger Shawn Lemon.

Lemon played for the Calgary Stampeders in 2022, collecting 14 quarterback sacks and 29 defensive tackles. He also picked off four passes and forced five fumbles.

Lemon, who ranks 15th in Canadian Football League history with 92 sacks, was elected to the CFL All-Star Team in 2022. He won the Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2014 and with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017.

"Shawn is recognized as one of the best in his profession," said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. "We're adding a player who can get to the quarter, and other teams will have to keep an eye on him on the field."

In 135 CFL games, Lemon has played with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Edmonton Elks, Stampeders, Ottawa Redblacks, Argonauts and B.C. Lions. He also spent time in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

The Alouettes also announced the signings of defensive lineman Marcus Valdez and offensive lineman Josh Donovan.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 24, 2023