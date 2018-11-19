Following their loss in the West Division Final, and the club's most promising season in years, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers now enter the off-season with a number of key positions requiring general manager Kyle Walters' attention.



The current CFL-CFLPA collective bargaining agreement is set to expire, which will have significant contract implications for both sides when it comes to the upcoming negotiations and eventual result. This leaves many players and teams alike waiting for some sort of conclusion be found before exploring their free agent situation heading into 2019.

Atop Winnipeg's list of free agent priorities is linebacker Adam Bighill, who, following a superb 2018 season is pitted up against Hamilton's Larry Dean for the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player award to be handed out during Grey Cup week in Edmonton.

But Bighill is far from alone when exploring Winnipeg's lengthy list of impact players that are due to hit free agency, including the likes of offensive tackle Stanley Bryant, veteran kicker Justin Medlock, special teams demon Mike Miller, emerging linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox, perennial All-Star safety Taylor Loffler, and impact defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat.

Here is a breakdown of the Blue Bombers roster, with details on who is set to hit the market, and the statuses of those still under contract for the 2019 season and beyond.

* indicates National/Canadian status

Quarterback:

Matt Nichols – signed through 2020

Chris Streveler – signed through 2019

Bryan Bennett – free agent

Running Back:

Andrew Harris* – signed through 2020

Kienan LaFrance* – free agent

Timothy Flanders – free agent

Johnny Augustine* – free agent

Receiver:

Darvin Adams – signed through 2019

Weston Dressler – free agent

Nic Demski* – free agent

Drew Wolitarsky* – signed through 2019

Kenbrell Thompkins – signed through 2019

Ryan Lankford – free agent

Charles Nelson – signed through 2019

Corey Washington – signed through 2019

Rashaun Simonise* – signed through 2020

Daniel Petermann* – signed through 2019

Kenny Lawler – free agent

Offensive Line:

Stanley Bryant – free agent

Patrick Neufeld* – signed through 2019

Matthias Goossen* – free agent

Sukh Chungh* – free agent

Jermarcus Hardrick – free agent

Manase Foketi – signed through 2019

Michael Couture* – free agent

Geoff Gray* – signed through 2020

Cody Speller* – signed through 2020

Qadr Spooner* – free agent

Special Teams:

Justin Medlock – free agent

Chad Rempel* – free agent

Mike Miller* – free agent

John Rush* – free agent

Shayne Gauthier* – free agent

Frederic Plessius* – free agent

Thomas Miles* – free agent

Abu Conteh* – signed through 2019

Jeff Hecht* – free agent

Brendan Morgan* – free agent

Frank Renaud* – free agent

Jacob Firlotte* – free agent

Derek Jones* – signed through 2019

Jesse Briggs* – free agent

Defensive Line:

Jackson Jeffcoat – free agent

Craig Roh – signed through 2019

Tristan Okpalaugo – free agent

Drake Nevis – free agent

Brandin Bryant – signed through 2019

Jake Thomas* – free agent

Trent Corney* – free agent

Gerald Rivers – free agent

Patrick Choudja – free agent

Linebacker:

Adam Bighill – free agent

Jovan Santos-Knox – free agent

Ian Wild – free agent

Kyrie Wilson – free agent

Defensive Back:

Taylor Loffler – free agent

Chris Randle – signed through 2019

Marcus Sayles – signed through 2019

Kevin Fogg – free agent

Brandon Alexander – free agent

Anthony Gaitor – signed through 2019

Chandler Fenner – signed through 2019

Maurice Leggett – free agent

Chris Humes – signed through 2019

Tyneil Cooper – free agent