BMO Field going through number of renovations to elevate fan experience for World Cup

TORONTO - A question of what kind of lasting legacy the 2026 FIFA World Cup will leave in Toronto was answered Monday.

BMO Field, which will host six games at the upcoming tournament, is undergoing a number of renovations made to enhance the stadium and elevate the fan experience, including expanded capacity and four new LED scoreboards.

The announcement was made at the stadium on Monday with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, executive director of Toronto's World Cup secretariat Sharon Bollenbach and Milton MP and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Sport Adam van Koeverden among those in attendance.

"We have that answer now. It's going to be permanent," said Van Koeverden, who made reference to permanent changes that positively impacted Toronto from the 2015 Pan Am Games. "It's going to provide fans, and anybody who comes to this stadium, with an enhanced experience and that's something that's so, so special.

"We know that the 2026 (World Cup) will leave behind permanent improvements for Toronto FC and for future matches here in Toronto and that's really exciting."

Construction began in December and will be done around August said Nick Eaves, chief operating officer of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment.

While he said it will take patience from the fans — Gate 1 of the stadium will be closed as TFC and the CFL's Toronto Argonauts' seasons are in play — Eaves added "we promise … the product on the pitch will be spectacular."

Capacity is being temporarily increased to 45,000 for the tournament, from approximately 28,000 to meet FIFA World Cup requirements.

In addition, there will be improved LED sports lighting, enhanced audio systems, and expanded Wi-Fi throughout the stadium. There will also be hospitality changes, including a rooftop patio area fans can watch games from.

Self-serve technology powered by artificial intelligence to streamline concession stands and enhancements to the field, player spaces and locker rooms will also be a part of the renovations.

"As a host city, we know that this event isn't just about the matches on the field. It's an opportunity to showcase Toronto on the global stage, to celebrate our rich diversity and leave a lasting economic and cultural benefit," Bollenbach said.

"The economic benefit such as job creation and increased economic activity for local businesses will provide a foundation for long-term growth well after the tournament concludes."

Bollenbach pointed to an economic impact assessment FIFA released in December estimating the tournament will generate $940 million in economic output for the Greater Toronto Area, including $520 million in GDP growth, $340 million in labour income and $25 million in government revenue.

The stadium capital project broke ground in December. The City of Toronto is investing $123 million, along with a multi-million dollar investment from MLSE for both temporary and permanent enhancements.

In addition, Bollenbach said they had received a letter from the federal government Monday morning confirming funding of over $100 million toward the project.

The men's soccer showcase has been expanded to 48 teams in 2026. In addition to Toronto and Vancouver, there are 14 host cities — 11 in the United States and three in Mexico.

The tournament is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with Canada staging 13 of the 104 matches.

Toronto will five group-stage matches and one in the Round of 32, including Canada's men's tournament opener on June 12, 2026.

Chow urged people who visit Toronto from other parts of the world to stick around even after Toronto is done hosting matches mid-tournament for the fan fest that will take place.

"That tourist or sports fan coming to Toronto, stay more than those six games. Stay for the fan fest," Chow said. "Because they will experience a Toronto, a place where they have never experienced before in terms of the spirit where the people will be cheering their home country's game.

"There's no place in this world like Toronto, every country is represented in Toronto. … When there's a big party, we like to be there."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2025.