Canada's Davies, David and Leon up for 2023/24 CONCACAF Player of the Year Award

Canadians Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Adriana Leon are up for 2023/24 CONCACAF Player of the Year.

Six male and six female nominees were determined "based on performance statistics and the input of football experts."

The winners will be determined by a vote of national team coaches and captains, media, and fans. Voting ends Aug. 2.

In addition to Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany) and David (Lille, France), the men's nominees are ⁠⁠⁠Jamaica's Leon Bailey (Aston Villa, England), Panama's Adalberto Carrasquilla (Houston Dynamo, MLS), Mexico's ⁠Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord, the Netherlands) and American Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy).

Davies, who is Canada's captain, has won the award the last two years. In so doing, he became the first back-to-back winner of the award that dates back to 2013. Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has also won the award twice, but not in consecutive years (2014 and 2017).

The other women's nominees are Mexico's Charlyn Corral (CF Pachuca Femenil, Mexico) and Jacqueline ⁠⁠Ovalle (Tigres Femenil, Mexico), Haiti's ⁠⁠Melchie Dumornay (Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, France), Jamaica's Khadija Shaw (Manchester City, England) and American ⁠⁠Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns, NWSL).

Shaw won the award last year.

Leon is currently with Canada at the Paris Olympics.

CONCACAF covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024