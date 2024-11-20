MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed centre back Joel Waterman to a three-year contract extension through 2027 on Wednesday.

The deal includes an option for the 2028 season.

Waterman, a Canadian international, logged 2,131 minutes in 25 games this season, including 24 starts.

The 28-year-old from Langley, B.C., joined Montreal from Cavalry FC in January 2020. He was the first player to transfer from a Canadian Premier League club to Major League Soccer.

Over five seasons in Montreal, Waterman has four goals and 11 assists in 112 games and 108 starts.

Waterman represented Canada at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He also played 90 minutes in Canada's 1-0 win over Suriname in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals last Friday.

Waterman was on the bench and did not play in Canada's 3-0 win Tuesday in the quarterfinal's second leg.

"We are delighted that Joel will be staying with us in Montreal for several more years," Montreal's president and CEO Gabriel Gervais said in a statement.

"Over the last few years, he has continued to develop and grow with us. He has established himself as a veteran and a leader in our team. We are confident that he will continue playing a key role to achieve our objectives.”

Waterman's salary this season was US$384,333, according to the MLS Players' Association.

“I’m truly grateful to sign a contract extension with the club,” Waterman said. “I want to sincerely thank my family, the fans, the club, and everyone who continues to support me along the way. I’m excited about what lies ahead and eager to see what the future holds.”

— With files from Neil Davidson

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.