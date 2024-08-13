Lille defeats Fenerbahce in Champions League qualifying

ISTANBUL (AP) — Canadian Jonathan David's 118th-minute penalty for France's Lille on Tuesday ended Turkey's Fenerbahce's hopes of making the revamped Champions League.

Lille advanced as the 3-2 winner over Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce after two legs in the third qualifying round.

David's penalty lifted Lille into a 1-1 draw Tuesday. Lille won the first leg 2-1.

Fenerbahce scored in the first minute of second-half stoppage time through Bafode Diakite's own-goal to go 1-0 ahead in the second leg in Istanbul and take the match to extra time.

Mourinho was hired in June on an $11-million annual salary to try to win Fenerbahce’s first Turkish league title since 2014. He was attempting to get his new team into the revamped 36-team league stage of the Champions League, which he won with Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

