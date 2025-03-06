Bianca St-Georges has joined the Utah Royals.

The team announced the signing of the free-agent Canada forward on Thursday.

St-Georges, 27, spent last season with the North Carolina Courage, scoring three goals and adding an assist in 21 appearances.

"Bianca has a wealth of experience as a NWSL veteran and Canadian international that will help the team to continue their development and be even more competitive in this league," Royals sporting director Kelly Cousins said in a statement.

St-Georges becomes the second CanWNT member on the Royals, joining former Arsenal forward Cloé Lacasse of Sudbury, Ont.

A native of Saint-Charles-Borromée, Que., St-Georges is headed into her sixth pro season, having spent the first four campaigns of her career with the Chicago Red Stars.

In 60 career, NWSL games, St-Georges has nine goals and four assists.

Internationally, the West Virginia product has been capped 11 times by Canada and made her senior debut in 2021.

The Royals open their 2025 campaign on Mar. 15 at home to Bay FC.