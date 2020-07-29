A tag-team title match headlines Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite as The Elite's Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page put their AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

AEW World Tag Team Championship match - The Elite (Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page) (c) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson): It's a three-quarters Canadian affair when the tag titles are on the line on Wednesday with one half of the champions, Omega, hailing from Winnipeg, while Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are both Quebeckers, from Gatineau and Victoriaville, respectively. Uno and Grayson have earned their shot at the titles by being undefeated in tag-team action since last November, racking up wins against the likes of SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky), Strong Hearts (CIMA and T-Hawk) and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt). Like any match featuring members of The Dark Order, the wrestlers in the ring likely won't be alone. Omega and Page will have to be wary of outside inference from any other members of the group, including from its leader, Mr. Brodie Lee. Can Uno and Grayson bring some gold to The Dark Order or will they join the lengthy list of teams who were unable to dethrone the champions?

TNT Championship match - "The American Nightmare" Cody (c) (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Warhorse: One week after an absolutely brutal match that saw the introduction of thumb tacks against Eddie Kingston, Cody once again puts his TNT title up for grabs on Wednesday night. His opponent will be independent superstar Warhorse. The St. Louis native has made a name for himself with his colourful promos and work with companies like Zero1, Black Label Pro and Beyond Wrestling. In the past 12 months, Warhorse has taken on some of the biggest names in the independent scene including Tony Deppen, Mike Bailey and Nick Gage. Making his prime-time television debut, Warhorse has the chance for gold in his highest-profile match to date against "The American Nightmare." And what kind of shape is Cody in after last week's encounter with Kingston that saw him spend most of Wednesday night taking thumb tacks out of his back? Can Cody hang on to his title yet again or will Warhorse be able to take advantage of a battered champion?

Tornado tag team match - AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Team Taz (FTW Champion "The Machine" Brian Cage and Ricky Starks) (w/ Taz): The rules of a tornado tag match are pretty simple - all four men are in the ring at all times and there are no tags, meaning that all four men are legal and can be pinned. It's safe to say that the four combatants in this match don't care much for one another. After a number of violent confrontations, Moxley finally defeated Cage at Fight for the Fallen when he put The Machine's surgically repaired bicep in an armbar and Taz threw in the towel. As Cage took his frustrations out on Mox after the match, Allin made his return to attack Cage with his skateboard. Cage put Allin on the shelf for weeks during the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing in May and Allin wanted revenge. In recent weeks, Starks has aligned with Cage and Taz and now these four men will step in the ring on Wednesday night. With the amount of animosity among the quartet, it's safe to say that whatever happens won't be pretty.

Ten-man tag team match - Inner Circle ("The DemoGod" Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara) vs. Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent?) and Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy):The feud between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy is still going strong, so Cassidy has called in some reinforcements to handle all of Jericho's Inner Circle stablemates, including the returning Sammy Guevara. "The Spanish God" made his return on last week's edition of Dynamite to help hand Jericho and Hager a win over Luchasaurus and Jack Perry, but did so under the guise of Serpentico, somehow acquiring his mask to ambush Jurassic Express with a baseball bat. As the Inner Circle continued their attack after the match, Best Friends and Cassidy hit the ring to even the odds. Now, all 10 men will face off on Wednesday night in what should be a donnybrook.

AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Diamante: It might be a non-title match, but Diamante has earned herself a match with the champ. Following her victory last week over Ivelisse Velez, Diamante steps in the ring with the woman at the top of AEW's women's division in Hikaru Shida. The importance of this match will not be lost on Diamante. The last time Shida got pinned, in a tag team match last month, the person who defeated her - Penelope Ford - immediately earned a title shot at Fyter Fest. A win over Shida here would undoubtedly mean an opportunity to take her on again for the title for Diamante. Shida is used to having the rest of the women's division gunning for her, but a hungry opponent like Diamante could spell big problems on Wednesday night.

PLUS: MJF gives his "State of the Industry" address - There are very few things that Maxwell Jacob Friedman likes more than talking about himself and he plans to do just that on Wednesday night, when he addresses the rest of AEW. Upset about his lack of TV time as of late, will MJF issue a challenge to one of AEW's champions?