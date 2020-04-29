Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis is back home with his family in Mississippi working out, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Lewenberg adds that Davis spent some time working out in Miami following the Raptors' team-mandated quarantine in Toronto.

Davis, who grew up in Southaven -- a small city considered to be a suburb of Memphis -- is working out in a private gym he has access to in an effort to stay ready for whenever the NBA deems it safe to resume.

"I want Fred, I want Kyle, I want these guys to be able to trust me if I get in the game during the playoffs. So that's why I've been in the gym everyday, because I want those guys to trust me and so I can show them I'm ready to be part of you guys," he said on a Zoom call.

Davis, 22, was having an impressive rookie season up until the NBA suspended its season on March 11, averaging 7.7 points on 46.3 per cent from the field and 39.6 per cent from deep.

He played collegiately at the University of Mississippi.