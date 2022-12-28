Samoa Joe defends the TNT Championship against former ally Wardlow. Plus, Death Triangle meets The Elite in Match 6 in their best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championships and Bryan Danielson takes on Ethan Page. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on the TSN App and on TSN.ca

TNT Championship match: ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe (c) vs. "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow - As far as he's concerned, Wardlow never lost his TNT Championship. While he did, technically, lose his title, he's not wrong. Samoa Joe became a double champion at last month's Full Gear pay-per-view when he pinned Powerhouse Hobbs to become TNT Champion in a three-way match that also included Wardlow. So Wardlow lost his belt without being pinned or submitted. He has the chance to rectify that on Wednesday night when he takes on Joe for the first time in a singles match. For a brief period earlier in the year, the two started tagging as "WarJoe" and were undefeated in their short time together until Joe abruptly ended their alliance when he attacked Wardlow from behind under the belief that his partner wanted his ROH World TV Championship that he won from Minoru Suzuki in April. Needless to say, Wardlow has been chomping at the bit to get his hands on Joe. But will he let that emotion get the best of him? Getting his title back will require everything and Wardlow can't afford to be at all blinded by his enmity for his opponent. Should Wardlow pick up the win, he would join Cody Rhodes (three), Sammy Guevara (three) and Scorpio Sky (two) as multiple-time TNT Champions. Can Wardlow get his title back or will the so-called "King of TV" keep on rolling?

Best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship falls-count-anywhere Match 6: Death Triangle ("The Bastard" PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (c) (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Elite ("The Cleaner" Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson) (w/ Don Callis, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa) - After falling victim to the ring bell hammer yet again in Match 4, Kenny Omega decided to flip the script and add stipulations to the remaining matches in The Elite's best-of-seven series in order to overturn a 3-1 deficit. His calculus paid off on last week's Dynamite with Omega and the Jackson brothers picking up a victory in a no-disqualification match when Rey Fenix fell victim to a Meltzer Driver, bringing the series to 3-2 in favour of the champions. But what happened after the match was almost as consequential as the match itself. PAC and Penta brutally beat down The Elite, bloodying Nick Jackson in the process, with the hammer. The assault was so vicious that Fenix, who has always seemed conflicted with the extra-curricular means his partners resort to to win matches, was forced to pull PAC and Penta off of The Elite. The beating begs the question as to what kind of shape Omega and the Young Bucks will be for this sixth match. Was the Match 5 victory a pyrrhic one? Should The Elite be able to pick up a win on Wednesday night, they would force a Match 7 set for Los Angeles on the Jan. 11 Dynamite. Match 7 is scheduled to be a ladder match. Will Death Triangle finally put away Omega and the Jacksons or will The Elite get one step closer to recapturing the titles they never lost?

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - Since Darius Martin's return from injury, Top Flight has been difficult to beat. The Martin brothers' lone blemish was a defeat by then-ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) on the Black Friday edition of Rampage. On this past Friday's Rampage, the team of Top Flight and AR Fox pulled off the upset and eliminated Claudio Castagnoli to win the Three Kings Christmas Casino Battle Royale and the $300,000 cash prize that came with it. On Dynamite, the Martins will take on the two final eliminations, Castagnoli and Jon Moxley, in tag-team action. A victory over two seasoned veterans and multiple-time world champions in Moxley and Castagnoli would be a huge feather in the cap for Top Flight, but the BCC come into the match looking for a measure of revenge and Moxley is particularly unhappy (which really isn't anything new for him). One of the reasons why Moxley fell prey to Top Flight on Rampage was the presence of "Hangman" Adam Page. Finally medically cleared for competition, former AEW World Champion Page has set his sights on Moxley, the man who sidelined him for several weeks. It was during an October match for the AEW World Championship in which Page incurred a concussion and the match was stopped. When Page made his return late last month, Moxley made a flippant remark about his absence and that set off the Hangman and the two have renewed hostilities since. While Moxley owns a singles win over Darius Martin last week's Dynamite, he'll need to maintain focus on Top Flight to pick up a victory on Wednesday night. Can the Martins earn the biggest victory of their young careers or will the veterans of the BCC prove too much to handle?

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson vs. "All Ego" Ethan Page (w/ Stokely Hathaway) - Bryan Danielson is out for revenge and has AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman firmly in his sights for what MJF did to his mentor William Regal. On last week's Dynamite, Danielson's interview with Renee Paquette was interrupted by The Firm's Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway who accused Danielson of attempting to skip the line to get a shot at MJF. Page stated his case for a shot, noting that he was a finalist in the World Title Eliminator Tournament where he ultimately fell to Ricky Starks. While Danielson was open to a match with Page right then and there, Page demurred and settled on a match for this week's Dynamite. Though Page has stepped in the ring with a number of former world champions in the past including Christian Cage and Sting, this will be a first-time encounter between the two men. Prior to his loss to Starks, Page had reeled off eight straight victories. Danielson heads into the match as the winner of three singles matches in a row with his last blemish coming in an ROH World Championship match against then-champion Chris Jericho in Toronto. Will Danielson make an example of Page or will "All Ego" display his championship credentials?

Jericho Appreciation Society (Anna Jay and Tay Melo) (w/ Sammy Guevara) vs. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale - Tay Melo experienced the first stop of Ruby Soho's revenge tour on the Dec. 14 edition of Dynamite when Soho, back in action for the first time in three months, picked up a win over the woman who tormented her for much of the year and put her on the shelf. After the match, though, Melo's friend Anna Jay jumped Soho and left her laying. Soho gets her shot at revenge on Wednesday night when she teams with Willow Nightingale to take on the JAS duo. Soho and Nightingale picked up a win on this week's AEW Dark: Elevation over Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski in their first match teaming together. While Melo and Jay obviously have more experience as a duo, the combination of Soho and Nightingale could be a formidable one. Can Soho and Nightingale make it 2-0 as a team or will the JAS pick up the win?