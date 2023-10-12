CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and had an assist for the Calgary Flames in a 5-3 win over the visiting Winnipeg Jets in the NHL regular-season opener for both clubs Wednesday.

Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom made 35 saves in the win and stopped all 14 shots he faced from Winnipeg's power play.

Elias Lindholm had a goal and two assists, Rasmus Andersson scored short-handed and MacKenzie Weegar also had a goal for Calgary. Jonathan Huberdeau had a pair of assists.

Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Alex Iafallo scored for the Jets, with starter Connor Hellebuyck turning away 17-of-21 shots in the loss

The Jets outshot Calgary 28-14 after two periods, but trailed 3-2.

Scheifele scored with 5:42 left in the third period, but Lindholm notched the game winner at 1:32 when he was fed by Mangiapane behind the net. Mangiapane added the empty-netter.

The Flames turned the puck over in their own zone for the Jets to cycle and dish to Scheifele, who put the puck off the crossbar and in.

Winnipeg's Iafallo knotted the score 2-2 at 11:19 when he redirected a Dylan DeMelo shot by Markstrom, but Andersson struck short-handed less than three minutes later.

After skating the puck end to end, Lindholm at the boards fed Andersson for a high shot that sailed over Hellebuyck's right shoulder at 13:49.

Calgary led 2-1 at 17:50 of the first period when Weegar from just inside the blue line threaded the puck through traffic to the far side of the net.

After killing off an early Winnipeg power play, consecutive Jets penalties starting at 8:53 of the first period gave Calgary a man advantage for four minutes.

Mangiapane scored during Josh Morrissey's delay-of-game minor. A puck off the skate of Jets defenceman Neal Pionk flew out to the Flames winger to wire past Hellebuyck at 12:28.

But Connor drew the visitors even at 14:48 with a screened shot from the point that handcuffed Markstrom.

Connor became just the fourth player in NHL history to score in six straight season-openers, according to the Jets.

Winnipeg claimed the last Western Conference wild-card spot last season with a 46-33-3 record, and lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the first round.

Calgary (38-27-17) finished two points back of the Jets for that wild-card spot.

SNOWY STRONG

Chris Snow, the Flames' vice-president of data and analytics and assistant general manager, died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 42 on Sept. 30. His wife Kelsie, son Cohen and daughter Willa provided the ceremonial puck drop Wednesday. Cohen fist-bumped the Flames on their way from the dressing room to the ice for warmups. A memorial service for Snow is scheduled for Thursday in Calgary.

NEXT UP

The Flames start a five-game road trip Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Jets host the Florida Panthers in their home-opener Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.