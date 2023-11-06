Argonauts, Blue Bombers open as Division Final favourites

If the oddsmakers have it right, the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers appear to be on course to meet in the Grey Cup for a second straight year.

The defending champion Argonauts will host the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final, opening as -9.5 favourites according to FanDuel.

Watch the Argonauts take on the Alouettes LIVE Saturday on TSN, TSN.ca and TSN App at 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT.

Toronto went 16-2 in the regular season – setting a franchise record for wins – and clinched the East Division title with a 23-20 victory over the Alouettes in Week 15 in mid-September.

The Argonauts swept the season series against the Alouettes, also posting wins in Week 6 and Week 14.

The Calgary Stampeders (Week 9) and the Blue Bombers (Week 17) were the only teams to defeat the Argonauts in 2023.

While the Argonauts earned a bye to the East Final, the Alouettes punched their ticket with a 27-12 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the division semifinal.

Montreal went 11-7 this season and finished 10 points back of the Argonauts, but entered the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.

Saturday’s game will mark a rematch of last year’s East Final, when the Argonauts beat the Alouettes 34-27.

Blue Bombers favoured over Lions

The Blue Bombers will host the BC Lions in the West Final after a late-season battle for top spot in the division.

Winnipeg opens as -4.5 favourites according to FanDuel.

Watch the Blue Bombers battle the Lions LIVE Saturday on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Blue Bombers clinched the West Division in Week 20 and finished the season at 14-4. The Lions finished 12-6 in the regular season and advanced to the West Final by topping the Calgary Stampeders 41-30.

The Lions took the first meeting of the season with a 30-6 win in Week 3, but Winnipeg responded with a 50-14 rout in Week 9 and a 34-26 victory in Week 18

Saturday’s contest will feature a matchup of star quarterbacks in Zach Collaros and Vernon Adams Jr.

Collaros threw a CFL-best 33 touchdowns in 2023 and tallied 4,263 passing yards for the Blue Bombers. Only Adams Jr. had more passing yards (4,769) and was second to Collaros with 31 touchdowns.