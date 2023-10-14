TORONTO — Chad Kelly's third-quarter TD pass and two-point convert rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a 40-27 home win over the Ottawa Redblacks on a cool Saturday night.

Kelly staked Toronto to a 34-27 advantage, first with a 45-yard TD strike to DaVaris Daniels at 13:35. Kelly then ran in the two-point convert himself.

Toronto's Dewayne Hendrix recovered Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum's fumble on the final play of the third. That gave the Argos possession at the Redblacks' 25-yard line, setting up Boris Bede's 21-yard field goal at 1:59 of the fourth.

Bede's 13-yard field goal at 5:54 put Toronto ahead 40-27.

Toronto's defence had nine sacks, eight coming in the second half.

The CFL contest had no playoff implications as Toronto had already clinched first in the East while Ottawa had been eliminated from post-season contention.

Toronto (14-2) finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 home record, although one win came in Halifax. That matched the 9-0 mark the Argos recorded in 1997.

Toronto also improved to 9-0 within the East Division, delighting the BMO Field gathering of 13,888. The Argos will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders next week.

Ottawa (4-13) suffered a third straight loss while falling to 0-9 in the East and 1-8 on the road. The Redblacks will go on bye week before finishing their season hosting Toronto on Oct. 28.

The Argos' next home game will be hosting either Hamilton or Montreal in the East Division final Nov. 11.

Crum finished 13-of-16 passing for 183 yards with a TD and interception before being replaced by Tyrell Pigrome in the fourth. Devonte Williams ran for 125 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Kelly was 18-of-28 passing for 287 yards and the TD while rushing five times for 45 yards. Cameron Dukes came on in the fourth.

Dukes and Deonta McMahon scored Toronto's other touchdowns. Bede added two converts and five field goals.

Bralon Addison and Tobias Harris, on a 93-yard kickoff return, had Ottawa's other touchdowns. Michael Domagala booted the converts and two field goals.

Bede's 22-yard field goal at 2:36 of the third pulled Toronto to within a point before Domagala connected from 27 yards out at 8:16. But then Bede hit from 53 yards out at 11:21 to pull the Argos to within 27-26.

Bede's 42-yard field goal at 14:17 of the second cut Ottawa's halftime lead to 24-20. Bede's 31-yard boot at 3:50 pulled Toronto to within 21-17 before Domagala made a 15-yard field goal at 9:14 for a 24-17 advantage.

Harris's electrifying return put Ottawa ahead 21-14 at 2:04. It followed McMahon's four-yard scoring run at 1:33.

Dukes made it 7-7 with a one-yard TD run at 10:15 of the first. But Williams put Ottawa ahead 14-7 with a five-yard touchdown scamper at 13:43.

Ottawa opened the scoring with Crum's nine-yard TD pass to Addison at 3:09. Crum began the game with a 54-yard completion to Justin Hardy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2023.