Elks RB Rankin, Ticats DL Howsare, Roughriders O-line top CFL honour roll

TORONTO - Edmonton Elks running back Justin Rankin, Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Julian Howsare, and the Saskatchewan Roughriders' offensive line highlight the Week 14 edition of the CFL's honour roll.

Rankin earned a grade of 92.6 after a stellar performance in a 31-19 win over visiting Calgary on Saturday.

He rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns that included a 90-yard TD, the longest in the league since 2000.

Howsare topped defensive players with a grade of 87.7 after he had two sacks for a total loss of 34 yards and a forced fumble in the Ticats' 26-9 win at Montreal on Saturday.

The offensive line for the league-leading Roughriders had an average rating of 74.6 for Saskatchewan's 21-13 win at Winnipeg on Saturday. The unit didn't allow a sack and opened the way for the Roughriders to run for 98 yards and a touchdown.

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, an American sports analytics company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.