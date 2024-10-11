REGINA — Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Micah Johnson doesn't see there being any added pressure despite the playoff implications in Saturday's game against the B.C. Lions.

You can watch the Lions take on the Roughriders Saturday night at 7pm ET/4pm PT on TSN1/3 and streaming on TSN.ca or the TSN App.

The Riders enter the contest one point ahead of the Lions for second place in the West Division, with both teams having already clinched playoff spots. A win would secure a home playoff game for Saskatchewan with one more regular-season game to go.

“I don't think it adds any more pressure,” said Johnson. "But I think the guys are aware that we can separate the teams. We see the opportunity that's in front of us, we know what's here."

Quarterback Trevor Harris agreed with Johnson’s assessment, stressing the Riders will maintain their approach on taking it one game at a time.

“I really don't like the must-win sort of situation until it is but this game is about as close as you're going to get," said Harris. "This province, this fan base, they deserve a home playoff game and that's a goal that we have.

"It was in our pre-season goals, and it's something that we control so it's within our grasp."

The Lions are coming off a 32-15 victory over the Calgary Stampeders last Friday, a win that enabled them to keep the Riders in their sights.

B.C. head coach Rick Campbell understands the challenge his team faces and what's needed to leave Regina with a victory.

“I think it all comies down to making plays and being opportunistic, forcing turnovers, things like that," said Campbell. "There's always going to be ebbs and flows to the season, but they're a good team.

"They're going to be excited to play at home and I’m excited for this game. This is a big, big game.”

The two teams have had similar stories this season. Both got off to great starts before running into issues midseason.

The Lions opened the campaign with a 5-1 record before losing five games in a row. The Riders started 4-0 and then stumbled through a 1-7-1 stretch. They regained their footing and are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Johnson believes momentum provided by the winning streak will have a positive affect for the Riders going into Saturday’s game.

The Lions are 3-2 in their last five games with the defence playing a major role in getting the team through the midseason hiccup. Nathan Rourke has taken over at quarterback from Vernon Adams Jr., who was at the helm when the Lions beat the Riders 35-20 on July 13.

Rourke has been inconsistent since returning to the Lions in mid-August after spending the 2023 season and the 2024 pre-season in the NFL. While B.C. believes Rourke will return to the form that saw him win Most Outstanding Canadian in 2022, the one constant on offence has been running back William Stanback.

In his second season with the Lions, Stanback is second in the CFL with 1,112 rushing yards. Now with three 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, Stanback has been on a roll recently, gaining 681 yards rushing in the last eight games.

To stop Stanback, the Riders are preaching a disciplined approach.

“We have to stay back, just being disciplined in our gaps,” said Johnson. "We've been the best run defence in the league this year. It just comes down to the discipline we played with up front and the gap integrity."

MOP PERFORMANCE: Riders defensive back Rolan Milligan has worked his way into consideration for the league’s Most Outstanding Player. Milligan leads the CFL with eight interceptions and 20 special teams tackles. No player in CFL history has led the league in special teams tackles and any other major defensive category. Milligan is also tied with Toronto’s Benje Franklin, Winnipeg’s Willie Jefferson and Hamilton’s Destin Talbert for the most pass knockdowns with 10.

HAULING THEM IN: Lions wide receiver Justin McInnis leads the CFL with 1,244 receiving yards. Thirty-five of McInnis’ 79 catches have been second-down conversions. In B.C.’s victory over the Riders on July 13, McInnis had 14 receptions for 243 yards and one touchdown.

STICKY FINGERS: Since 1990, only four Saskatchewan players have made eight or more interceptions in a single season: Milligan, eight in 2024; Ed Gainey, 10 in 2017; James Patrick, nine in 2019; and, Glen Suitor, eight in 1991.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.