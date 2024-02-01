The Saskatchewan Roughriders are among the teams with strong interest in free agent running back William Stanback, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports.

Stanback has hit free agency early after being released by the Montreal Alouettes at his request earlier this week.

Stanback, 29, spent the past five seasons with the Als.

The Virginia Union product appeared in 14 games for the Grey Cup champions last season, rushing for 800 yards on 147 carries with two touchdowns. He also hauled in 27 receptions for 241 yards and a receiving TD.

A two-time CFL All-Star, Stanback was the East Division's nominee for Most Outstanding Player in 2021 when he led the CFL in rushing yards with 1,176.

The Hempstead, N.Y. native has also spent time on NFL rosters with the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders, but has never seen game action.

