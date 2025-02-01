The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed All-Star defensive lineman Mike Rose, it was announced on Saturday.

Rose joins the Riders after playing with the Calgary Stampeders since 2017, where he made three CFL All-Star Teams and won a Grey Cup in 2018.

The 32-year-old 19 defensive tackles, six sacks and one interception in 18 regular season games last year. He's played in a total of 86 regular season games for Calgary, tallying 143 defensive tackles, five special teams tackles, 36 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

The NC State product signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants in 2016 and attended training camp with the team before joining the Stamps the year after.