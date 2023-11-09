The Toronto Argonauts are expected to have their best-ever attendance since moving to BMO Field in Saturday's East Final against the Montreal Alouettes.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports the Argonauts expect to cross the 25,000-mark for tickets sold on Thursday, which would set the team's BMO Field record. A sellout at the stadium capacity of roughly 28,000 remains possible.

Watch the Argonauts and Alouettes LIVE on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET/ 12 p.m./ PT on TSN1/4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Argonauts began playing at BMO Field in 2016 after playing at the Rogers Centre from 1989-2015.

Toronto is enjoying their best-ever season in franchise history with a 16-2 record.

A win Saturday would send the Argonauts to a second straight Grey Cup after upsetting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last November.