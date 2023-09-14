A pair of doubleheaders highlights TSN's coverage of the CFL in Week 15 as the Toronto Argonauts take on the Montreal Alouettes followed by the Edmonton Elks battling the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday Night Football.

On Saturday, it's a full day of CFL action with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers dueling the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before the action moves to BC Place in Vancouver where the Ottawa Redblacks square off against the Lions.

Argonauts vs. Alouettes

The Argonauts (10-1) clinched a playoff berth for the third straight season on Saturday after they defeated the 6-6 Alouettes 39-10 from BMO Field.

A.J. Ouelette led the way for the Argos, recording 105 rushing yards with two touchdowns while Chad Kelly threw for 278 yards with a rushing touchdown.

With the Argonauts firmly in first place in the East Division, the Alouettes are trying to hold off the Tiger-Cats and Redblacks to secure a home playoff game.

Montreal looks to hand the Argos their second loss of the season on Friday as this home-and-home series moves to Molson Stadium.

Cody Fajardo led the way offensively for the Alouettes in Week 14, throwing for 236 yards with a touchdown while wide receiver Cole Spieker had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Elks vs. Roughriders

The Elks (3-10) are coming off a wild 25-23 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night thanks to Dean Faithful's 42-yard field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter.

Tre Ford continues to lead the Elks out of their early season hole by throwing for 173 yards and a touchdown while Kevin Brown ran for 143 yards with a touchdown.

Edmonton is one game behind the Stampeders for fourth place in the West Division and is pushing the Tiger-Cats and Redblacks for a possible crossover playoff spot in the East.

The Roughriders (6-6) are reeling after suffering a 51-6 loss to the Blue Bombers in the Banjo Bowl on Saturday.

Saskatchewan's defence allowed the Blue Bombers to score on all six possessions in the first half and the Bombers didn't have to punt until the end of the fourth quarter.

Jake Dolegala threw for 113 yards while wide Receiver Samel Emilus had 41 receiving yards in a losing effort.

Blue Bombers vs. Tiger-Cats

After suffering a disappointing 32-30 overtime loss to the Roughriders on Labour Day, the Blue Bombers (10-3) exploded for 51 points to take the re-match in the Banjo Bowl on Saturday.

Star running back Brady Oliveira ran for 154 yards while the defending Most Outstanding Player Zach Collaros threw for 319 passing yards with five touchdowns.

Winnipeg sophomore receiver Dalton Schoen also recorded 104 receiving yards with three touchdowns while Kenny Lawler added another 104 receiving yards with a touchdown.

The Bombers clinched a playoff spot for the seventh consecutive season in the victory.

Hamilton (5-7) is coming off a 27-24 narrow victory over the Redblacks in Week 14 to maintain their hold on third place in the East Division.

Quarterback Taylor Powell led the way with 326 passing yards and three touchdowns while receiver Tim White had 180 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Redblacks vs. Lions

The Redblacks (3-9) are coming off a tough loss to the Tiger-Cats in Week 14 as they remain stuck in last place of the East Division.

They were led by quarterback Dustin Crum, who threw for 260 yards with a rushing touchdown and an interception. Devonte Williams also added 146 rushing yards on 17 carriers to help the club get to the red zone.

Ottawa is chasing the Tiger-Cats for third place in the East Division and trying to keep their playoff hopes alive with every victory.

The Lions (8-4) are coming off a bye week after they defeated the Alouettes 34-25 on Labour Day weekend.

Vernon Adams Jr. punished his former team by throwing for 306 yards with three touchdowns while receiver Alexander Hollins pulled in 88 yards with two touchdowns.