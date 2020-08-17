BRADENTON, Fla. — Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points and the Chicago Sky cruised to a 92-67 win over Atlanta on Sunday, sending the Dream to their eighth consecutive loss.

Courtney Vandersloot and Allie Quigley scored 14 points apiece and Kahleah Copper added 11 for Chicago (7-4).

The Sky used a 15-2 run to take the lead for good and make it 25-14 when Sydney Colson hit two free throws about a minute into the second quarter. They made 37 of 64 (57.8%) from the field, 7 of 14 from behind the arc, and hit 11 of 12 from the foul line.

Courtney Williams had 15 points, Monique Billings scored 12 and Betnijah Laney added 10 for Atlanta (2-9). The Dream, playing without exciting rookie Chennedy Carter since she left in the opening minutes of a 93-82 loss to the Connecticut Sun on August 10, shot 39.7% from the field and made just 2 of 14 from 3-point range. Carter is averaging 17.0 points and shooting 42.1% from 3.