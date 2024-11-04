SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Owen Purcell's team from Nova Scotia opened the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship on Sunday with a pair of impressive wins at the St. Catharines Golf and Country Club.

Purcell's Halifax Curling Club quartet, with third Christina Black, second Adam McEachren and lead Jennifer Baxter, rocked Dylan Johnston's Northern Ontario squad 11-1 in six ends, then beat Cody Tanaka's Richmond, B.C. team 6-3 in eight ends.

Jason Ackerman's crew from Highland Curling Club in Regina, Sask., edged Jayden King's Ontario team 7-5, Don Bowser of Quebec edged Jamie Koe's Northwest Territories squad 5-4, and Ryan Wiebe's Manitoba foursome clipped Charlie Sullivan's New Brunswick entry 6-5.

In second draw action, Trent Skanes of Newfoundland and Labrador rocked Robert Smallwood's Yukon team 14-4, Kurt Alan Balderston's Alberta team beat Tyler Smith of Prince Edward Island 10-7, and Don Bowser of Quebec beat Peter Mackey of Nunavut 8-1.

There are three draws on Monday. The event concludes on Saturday, Nov. 9 with the championship final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2024.