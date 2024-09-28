TORONTO — A forgettable Saturday afternoon for the Toronto Blue Jays provided a moment Nathan Lukes will always remember.

The Blue Jays left-fielder hit his first career big-league homer in an 8-1 loss to the Miami Marlins.

"It's every kid's dream to knock that off the bucket list," Lukes said. "It was amazing."

Lukes, 30, was drafted in 2015 and has spent most of his pro career in the minor leagues. He golfed a slider from starter Xzavion Curry (2-2) in the first inning for Toronto's lone run.

The ball barely cleared the wall near the right-field foul screen.

"I was blowing it as I was running down to first base," Lukes joked. "Just please, please, get that zero off the board. Luckily it did."

It was one of four hits for the Blue Jays (74-87), who have been outscored 23-6 by the lowly Marlins (61-100) in the first two games of this interleague series between last-place teams.

Dane Myers hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs while Curry pitched five strong innings. Darren McCaughan pitched four shutout innings for his second save.

Miami can wrap up a three-game sweep in the regular-season finale Sunday. Toronto has lost nine of its last 14 games.

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remained one hit away from the 200 mark on the season. It's the highest total for a Blue Jay since Vernon Wells had 215 hits in 2003.

Two first-inning walks proved costly for Toronto starter Yariel Rodriguez.

Leadoff man Xavier Edwards reached on a free pass and scored on a Jonah Bride single. Jesus Sanchez also walked and came across when Conine doubled.

Rodriguez was in some discomfort after a spike stuck on the mound in the fourth inning, drawing a visit from manager John Schneider and a trainer. He stayed in the game and retired the next three batters in order.

The right-hander, who retired 12 straight batters after his struggles in the first, came out in the sixth inning after giving up a leadoff single to Jake Burger. Rodriguez shouldered the loss to fall to 1-8.

"It's not exactly the year that I really wanted," he said via interpreter Hector Lebron. "I know I can be better than that."

The Marlins would load the bases against southpaw Brendon Little and added to the lead when Myers missed a grand slam by a few inches.

Burger and Sanchez scored on the double and Conine made it 5-1 after an RBI single from Jhonny Pereda. Lukes delivered a strong throw from left field on the play to get Myers at the plate to end the inning.

Myers iced the victory with his homer in the eighth inning off Genesis Cabrera. His third home run of the year was confirmed after a video review.

Rodriguez gave up three earned runs, four hits and two walks while striking out five.

Curry allowed one earned run and two hits. He issued one walk and had one strikeout.

"Outstanding job," said acting manager Luis (Pipe) Urueta. "He attacked the zone, threw strikes."

The retractable roof was closed for the matinee. An announced crowd of 35,733 was in attendance.

The game took two hours 33 minutes to play.

JIMENEZ DAY TO DAY

Blue Jays infielder Leo Jimenez was not available due to right knee inflammation.

An MRI scan confirmed there were no structural concerns, Schneider said before the game.

Jimenez jammed his leg when he landed after catching a liner in a 15-5 loss to Florida on Friday night.

SCHUMAKER AWAY

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker is away from the team this weekend.

He's at home in California due to a health issue in the family.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Blue Jays recalled right-hander Nick Robertson from triple-A Buffalo.

Left-hander Easton Lucas was optioned to the team's spring training complex.

UP COMING

The Marlins will send left-hander Ryan Weathers to the mound on Sunday.

The Blue Jays have not named a starter. Schneider said left-hander Ryan Yarbrough will likely pitch multiple innings, perhaps after an opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.