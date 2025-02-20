DUNEDIN - Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette looks and feels like himself again at spring training after an injury-plagued 2024 season.

That's good news for a player entering his walk year and a team that needs him to be in top form as it looks to bounce back from a last-place finish in the American League East.

"I think we're capable of winning a lot of games, I think we're definitely better," Bichette said Thursday. "There's excitement, I think everybody is willing to do their part to win and show everybody what we're capable of if people forgot. So it's exciting."

Bichette chatted for a few minutes by his clubhouse stall before morning workouts at the team's player development complex. He bumped fists with teammate and good friend, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as the slugger walked by during the interview.

Both infielders came up through the system and have been tagged as faces of the franchise. However, their future with the club beyond this season is unclear.

Bichette hasn't had contract extension talks with the Blue Jays, who were unable to ink Guerrero to a long-term deal before his negotiation deadline arrived earlier this week.

"I've played with him for so many years that I know he's here to win," Bichette said. "Same goes for everybody else in here. So I think it's pretty easy for us to put the media attention on that behind us and just get focused on winning."

Bichette signed a three-year, US$33.6-million deal with the Blue Jays in early 2023 that covered his three seasons of arbitration eligibility. He said he has not had extension talks of his own.

"If that comes, then we'll figure that out," he said. "I'm not sure how that will look. But for me right now, I'm just focused on being the best that I can be helping the team win. That's really it."

Bichette dealt with nagging calf issues last year and had his season end in mid-September when he fractured the middle finger on his throwing hand.

"Bo looks like Bo, which is really, really refreshing," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said after watching Bichette at practice.

The 26-year-old shortstop has looked smooth and comfortable during infield drills with new second baseman Andres Gimenez, who was acquired in December from the Cleveland Guardians.

"The last couple years it's been kind of who knows who's going to play second base," Bichette said. "So I think when you know someone is going to be there every day, (the comfort comes) pretty quick."

Gimenez, 26, has posted middling numbers at the plate but is a defensive standout. He also has plenty of speed, stealing 30 bases in each of the last two seasons.

Signed to a lucrative deal through 2029 with a team option for 2030, his arrival makes a strong defence even better.

"I think he's taken away probably 30 hits from us the last couple years," Schneider said. "So I'm glad he's on our side. He's all business. I think he brings the intensity up with each ground-ball session for everybody because of what he can do defensively.

"He can really swing the bat too."

A two-time all-star, Bichette led the American League in hits in 2021 and '22. He hit at least 20 homers in his first three full seasons with the Blue Jays but struggled last year with a .225 average and just four homers and 31 RBIs over 81 games.

"There's always numbers that you think you're capable of and want to reach," said Bichette, who has shorn his long brown hair. "But really for me, I just want to be as competitive as I can every day, the toughest possible out that I can be every day.

"I want to look for every advantage I can on the bases, in the field and as a hitter. I think if I keep those (things) the focus, I'll be in a good spot."

The first half of the 2025 season will be a critical period for a team that's built to win now. Early struggles could lead to another sell-off at the trade deadline and a potential rebuild.

But if everything clicks and the team becomes a contender again, the core that's in place could endure. Bichette and Guerrero have always expressed their desire to stay together and win together.

Whether that's in Toronto or elsewhere remains to be seen.

"I think I've learned to appreciate the joy he plays with and the passion he plays with," Bichette said of Guerrero. "What you see on the field is what you get in the clubhouse. He's just enjoying life, which I appreciate a ton. He helps balance me out I think."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2025.