The New York Yankees have acquired outfielder Cam Eden from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations.

Eden, 26, has appeared in 91 games for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons this season, hitting seven home runs with 35 RBI and a .198 batting average.

He made his MLB debut last season with the Blue Jays, appearing in five games and getting one run and one hit.

The Yuba City, Cali., native was drafted in the sixth round by Toronto in the 2019 MLB Draft.