The New York Yankees have signed former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza to a minor-league deal, according to Katie Woo and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

Mayza was designated for assignment by the Jays on June 29 and released on July 5.

The 32-year-old had an 8.03 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 24.2 innings pitched over 35 appearances this season. He last appeared for the Jays on June 28 when he allowed five hits and five runs without recording an out in a 16-5 loss to the Yankees.

Last season, Mayza finished with a 1.52 ERA over 53.1 innings.

The lefty had pitched parts of seven major league seasons, all with the Blue Jays, posting a 3.87 ERA and 292 strikeouts over 283.2 innings pitched.