WASHINGTON — Chris Boucher scored 22 points for the Toronto Raptors in a 113-95 pre-season loss to the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Boucher, who grew up in Montreal, added seven rebounds. Scottie Barnes had 16 points and eight rebounds for Toronto.

Kyle Kuzma led the hometown Wizards with 22 points.

The Raptors fell to 1-1 in pre-season play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2024.