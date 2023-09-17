Canadian wide receiver John Metchie III will make his regular season NFL debut Sunday for the Houston Texans against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Brampton, Ont., native missed his entire rookie season while battling Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

He played two pre-season games, catching two passes for 10 yards.

Metchie played three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide (2019-21) in college, recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.