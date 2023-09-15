Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed both tight end Travis Kelce and pass rusher Chris Jones will make their season debuts Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kelce missed the Chiefs' Week 1 matchup with the Detroit Lions last Thursday with a bone bruise in his knee. The defending champions clearly missed their No. 1 target as the Lions ended up winning after several key drops by Kansas City pass catchers.

The eight-time pro bowler caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and added six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones returned to the team this week after ending a contract holdout that caused him to miss Week 1. He and the Chiefs agreed to a one-year, incentive-laden contract that could pay him more than the $19.5 million he was scheduled to make on his previous deal.

Jones matched a career-high with 15.5 sacks last season and also had 44 combined tackles, finishing third in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons.

After their road matchup with the Jags in Week 2, Kansas City will return home to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 3.