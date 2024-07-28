Nathan Rourke's time with the New York Giants didn't last long as the Canadian quarterback was released by the NFC East team on Sunday.

TSN's Dave Naylor reports that Rourke, who was listed at New York's fourth quarterback on their depth chart to begin training camp, did not receive any reps in team drills over the first two days of camp on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rourke is now on waivers after being released.

After winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award in 2022, the 26-year-old Rourke turned his sights to the NFL, signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of last season.

Rourke spent most of the season on the Jacksonville's practice roster before being released in mid-December. Rourke finished the 2023 season with the New England Patriots, but was released in May before signing with the Giants.

The native of Victoria, B.C., had a impressive college career with Ohio University before playing two seasons in the CFL with the Lions from 2021-22.