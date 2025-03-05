The Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to their longest tenured player on Wednesday.

The team announced the release of wide receiver Tyler Lockett in a cost-cutting move.

The 32-year-old Lockett spent the entirety of his 10-year NFL career with the team. He appeared in all 17 games in 2024, hauling in 49 receptions on 74 targets for 600 yards and two touchdowns.

"It's very difficult to do just being able to play in NFL, and so for me, I don't take it lightly," the Tulsa, OK native said in a statement. "I think I've had so many great relationships with not just the players, but everybody that's been inside of the building from people on the second floor to people on the third floor, to our nutritionist, to the strength and conditioning coaches—they need to get a raise too, by the way, both of them—but yeah, I just think overall, man, that's what makes coming into the building fun."

Originally taken with the 69th overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, Lockett leaves the team with a number of franchise records including most receptions in a season with 100 in 2020.

"You think about Tyler and his career and the arc of his career, and to have that mentality, man, just the humility, putting the team first, what else can you ask for?" Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said in a statement. "And he loves ball. That guy comes out here. He's been doing it for such a long time, but the enthusiasm, the attitude, the productivity, man. The city knows Tyler, shoot, better than I do, but coming to know him this year has been a blessing for me personally too. I mean this guy, he's just one of one. We absolutely love him."

A First-Team All-Pro in his rookie season, Lockett amassed 8,594 yards on 661 receptions with 61 TDs in 161 career games with the team.

The release of Lockett results in a $13.895 million dead cap hit for the Seahawks. He was set to enter the final year of a two-year, $29.66 million deal.