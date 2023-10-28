The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured reserve on Saturday and recalled forward Oskar Steen from the American Hockey League.

Lucic has missed Boston's last three games due to an ankle injury.

The 35-year-old native of Vancouver is in his second stint with the Bruins after signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract on July 1. He has recorded two assists over four games so far this season.

Selected by the Bruins in the second-round of the 2006 NHL Draft, Lucic played the first eight seasons of his career in Boston, highlighted by a Stanley Cup victory in 2011.

Lucic would go on to play one season with the Los Angeles Kings, three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and four seasons with the Calgary Flames before returning to Boston in 2023-24.

For his career, Lucic has 233 goals and 353 assists over 1,177 career games.

Steen, 25, has three goals and two assists over five games in Providence this season.