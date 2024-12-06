CALGARY — Colton Parayko scored the overtime winner for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Robert Thomas had a goal and two assists, Zack Bolduc and Pavel Buchnevich scored and Philip Broberg had two assists for the Blues (13-12-2).

Both Parayko and Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington were named to Canada's roster for February's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Binnington made 36 saves for the win. His 300th NHL appearance made him just the second goalie in Blues' history to reach the plateau behind Mike Liut (347).

Jakob Pelletier, Matt Coronato and Mackenzie Weegar scored for the Flames (13-9-5), whose six-game win streak at home ended.

Calgary's goalie Dan Vladar, who started a third straight game for the first time this season, stopped 20 of 24 shots.

The Flames twice tied the game after falling behind. Jonathan Huberdeau, from behind the net, shovelled the puck out to an unchecked Weegar, who banged the puck past Binnington at 7:06 of the third period.

As Calgary's Martin Pospisil left the penalty box and skated into the defensive zone, Buchnevich tapped the puck by Vladar on a feed from Thomas six minutes into the period.

Coronato's power-play goal drew the Flames even at 5:23 of the second period when he wired a low shot on Binnington's stick side.

Pelletier's first goal this season halved the deficit just 15 seconds after Thomas gave the visitors a 2-0 lead at 14:49 of the first period.

Pelletier, who played his second game since he was called up from the AHL, jammed a rebound by Binnington after Thomas rang a puck off the post and in for the Blues.

St. Louis centre Bolduc one-timed a low shot that Vladar didn't get enough glove on for a power-play goal at 12:49.

Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was named to Sweden's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Takeaways

Flames: Got goals from Pelletier and Coronato, who both had stints in the AHL this season. Continued to be among the most productive third-period teams in the NHL with 36 goals, but haven't scored four goals in regulation since Oct. 13.

Blues: Improved to 4-0-1 since Jim Montgomery was named head coach Nov. 24. Thomas has nine points — three goals, six assists — in eight games since missing a dozen with a fractured ankle.

Key moment

Vladar made the initial pad save on Thomas, but Parayko outmuscled Yegor Sharangovich to jam the rebound past Calgary's goalie at 2:25 of overtime. Many of the Blues had already left the bench as the Flames unsuccessfully challenged for Parayko pushing Vladar's pad with his stick.

Key stat

The Flames didn't win a single faceoff (0-for-9) on four power-play chances.

Up next

The Flames start a two-game road trip Sunday in Dallas against the Stars. The Blues continue a four-game road trip Saturday versus the Edmonton Oilers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2024.