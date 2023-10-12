The Edmonton Oilers added to their scouting department on Thursday with the hiring of Dani Rylan Kearney.

Rylan Kearney, 36, was the founder of the National Women's Hockey League (later renamed the Premier Hockey Federation) and served as commissioner from its inception in 2015 to 2020.

We're pleased to announce that Dani Rylan Kearney has been added to the #Oilers hockey operations department as a regional scout.



Dani played for @GoNUwhockey before founding & serving as commissioner of the National Women's Hockey League.



Welcome, @DaniRylan! 👏

Rylan Kearney will be a regional scout with the team.

A native of Tampa, Rylan Kearney was a winger in her playing days at Northeastern. She recorded six goals and 14 assists in 50 games over two seasons with the Huskies.