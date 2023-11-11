Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe indicates that John Klingberg will return to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks after he sat out their win over the Calgary Flames with a minor injury.

Simon Benoit started in the 5-4 shootout victory over Calgary on Friday, and will be replaced by Klingberg.

The Maple Leafs have also recalled forward Bobby McMann from the Toronto Marlies, and sent down Pontus Holmberg on loan in a corresponding move on Saturday, per TSN's Mark Masters.

McMann appeared in 10 games for the Maple Leafs last season, where he tallied one assist. In six games with the Marlies so far this year, the 27-year-old has two goals and an assist.

Holmberg has not held a consistent spot in the Maple Leafs lineup this year, as he's been shuttled between the Marlies and Maple Leafs multiple times in the opening month of the season. He has no points in seven games at the NHL level.

Masters also notes that Ryan Reaves, who registered only 4:33 of ice time in the Maple Leafs' game against the Flames on Friday, was on the ice for an optional skate on Saturday morning alongside injured defenceman Conor Timmins and will not play on Saturday.

Toronto plays game two of a back-to-back against the Canucks on Saturday night.