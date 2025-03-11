Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch sounded off on Monday as turnovers once again cost his team in a 3-2 loss to the lowly Buffalo Sabres.

Monday's upset loss came after the Oilers finally strung back-to-back wins together after a string of six losses in seven games. The Oilers outshot the Sabres 34-23 on Monday, but a few key moments proved costly as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stood tall in net for Buffalo.

“Turnovers,” Knoblauch said of why the team lost. “We controlled most of the play, we had a lot of time in the offensive zone, we had more chances, but it was the kind of mistakes we made.

“You look at the turnovers that led to scoring chances off the rush. We spent very little time in the defensive zone, but the puck management and giving chances off the rush was a big story tonight.”

Knoblauch, who led the Oilers to the Stanley Cup Final after taking over last season from Jay Woodcroft, seemingly took aim at the team's depth players, who have not been able to offset mistakes with points on the scoresheet.

“I don’t think video is going to matter,” he added. “We’ve been talking about it a lot. It’s about guys executing, finding that it’s an important part of the game.

“It’s frustrating when some of the guys who aren’t contributing offensively are contributing to scoring chances against, which is really hurting us.

“It’s different if you’re making those plays and it’s leading to offence, once in a while you get caught. But, if you’re not creating that offence, and you’re giving up those chances, that’s what’s hurting the team.”

Despite posting just three wins in their past 10 games, the Oilers continue to sit second in the Pacific Division, three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights and three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, who have a game in hand.

Monday marked the first of a four-game road trip for the Oilers, with stops ahead this week against the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders and New York Rangers.