Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

A day after being called up from the Toronto Marlies, defenceman Simon Benoit has been loaned back to the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.

The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal with Toronto this summer after recoding three goals and seven assists over 78 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2022-23.

Forward Phillip Danault was fined $5,000 by the NHL Department of Player Safety for slashing Avalanche forward Ross Colton.

It appears Jordan Binnington will get the start in net when the Blues battle the Dallas Stars in their season opener on Thursday after he was the first to leave the ice during the morning skate.

Head coach Pascal Vincent says Kent Johnson, Liam Foudy and Adam Boqvist will be the scratches for their season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.