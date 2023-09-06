The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout contract on Wednesday.

Gregor posted 10 goals and 17 points in 57 games with the San Jose Sharks last season.

We have signed forward Noah Gregor to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. pic.twitter.com/ihaWU8TmY7 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 6, 2023

The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Sharks in the 2016 draft. He's appeared in 178 career games with San Jose, posting 26 goals and 51 points.

San Jose elected not to qualify Gregor as a restricted free agent this off-season, allowing him to hit the open market.

Maple Leafs' Busy Off-Season

Adding Gregor to their training camp roster is the latest move in a busy off-season for the Maple Leafs and new general manager Brad Treliving.

Ahead of free agency, Treliving retained veteran centre David Kampf (on a four-year, $9.6 million contract) and right winger Pontus Holmberg (two years, $1.6 million) before signing tough guy Ryan Reaves (three years, $4.05 million) as well as defencemen William Lagesson (one year, $775,000) and veteran blueliner John Klingberg (one year, $4.15 million) on July 1.

The Maple Leafs made a couple splashes the next day as well, adding some offensive firepower in the form of wingers Tyler Bertuzzi (one-year, $5.5 million) and Max Domi (one-year, $3 million).

The Maple Leafs lost Luke Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, Michael Bunting, Alex Kerfoot, Justin Holl, Erik Kallgren and Noel Acciari in free agency.

Treliving later signed forwards Dylan Gambrell and Nick Abruzzese as well as veteran goalie Martin Jones to short-term deals, and most recently added defenceman Simon Benoit on a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Ilya Samsonov will return as the Leafs' No. 1 goalie in 2023-24 after the restricted free agent was awarded a one-year, $3.55 million contract via arbitration in late July.

Of course, the biggest news of the summer came last week when the Maple Leafs locked up superstar Auston Matthews to a four-year, $53 million deal, featuring an average annual value of $13.25 million.

The 25-year-old Matthews still has a season left on his current deal, keeping him with the Maple Leafs through at least the 2027-28 NHL season.

Forward William Nylander, who has one year left on his contract, has yet to sign an extension.

Behind the bench, the Maple Leafs signed head coach Sheldon Keefe to a multi-year contract extension as he was previously set to enter a contract year.