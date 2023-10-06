The Winnipeg Jets have placed defenceman Ville Heinola on the injured reserve due to a fractured left ankle.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have placed D - Ville Heinola on injured reserve. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 6, 2023

Heinola injured the ankle in a collision with Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom while battling for a loose puck in the corner on Thursday night. He played just 3:22 minutes before sustaining the injury and had to be helped off the ice.

TSN's John Lu notes that the next step is to be determined but surgery is a possibility.

Drafted 20th overall by the Jets at the 2019 NHL Draft, Heinola played in 10 NHL games last season, recording one assist. In the AHL with the Manitoba Moose, he had four goals and 37 points in 48 games.

He is heading into the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract. The Honkajoki, Finland native has one goal and 11 points in 35 career NHL appearances.