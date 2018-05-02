Lowell Ullrich BC Lions writer Follow|Archive

It’s the next stage in the big reveal with the BC Lions.



From Gabe Knapton to Odell Willis, Otha Foster to Joel Figueroa, new general manager Ed Hervey so far has shown himself as an active trader and just as busy in CFL free agency in his first few months back at work.



Hervey now gets to demonstrate his ability to decipher a draft class when the annual college lottery gets underway Thursday, and as the first Lions draft since 2002 not under the direction of Wally Buono, it’s already guaranteed to be different.



The publicity-averse man currently in charge of the Lions ran the draft room of the Edmonton Eskimos for four seasons and like the legend he is replacing had his share of both home runs and singles. What remains to be seem is if Hervey will stay true to form, which would pose some intrigue in a draft that as usual is top-heavy in offensive line prospects and also currently focused on their NFL mini-camp chances.



No team has made more first-round picks since joining the Lions in 2003 than Buono. In the same time period, 40 percent of all first-rounders have been offensive linemen. Hervey, however, took just three offensive linemen in four seasons while in charge in Edmonton.



Among all picks, he struck gold in his penultimate Edmonton draft in 2015, taking Vancouver College linebacker Adam Konar, but o-line selections like Danny Groulx, David Beard and Taylor Servais aren’t yet being fitted for Hall of Fame jackets.



Both GMs also aren’t averse to taking risks. Hervey’s first-ever pick in 2013 was a winner, only former Langley/Surrey Rams defensive lineman Stefan Charles ended up not in Edmonton but with the Kansas City Chiefs.



But those who know best say there’s no way Hervey can avoid looking at BC’s greatest need when making the first couple of selections from his current stockpile of seven picks in the eight-round draft.



“I would be very surprised if (picks) three and 12 aren’t o-linemen for the Lions, plus a couple of developmental picks in the back end (of the draft),” said TSN/CFL draft analyst Marshall Ferguson. “If you’re to pick one team and one positional group that’s going to focus and fix up this year I’d say the Lions and the offensive line is the thing in this draft.”

Added another TSN draft savant, Duane Forde: “When I look at Ed’s history and mentality one of the things that stands out is that he’s looking for size and physicality. Those are the nature of the drafts and free agent signings that led to Edmonton’s Grey Cup win.”



It’s been some time since the Lions were considered to be awash in Canadian talent. A look at some of their needs by position, and some names to note that may entice Hervey and Canadian scouting director Geroy Simon when it comes time to finally show their cards.



Offensive line: Hunter Steward has been the best o-line pick by the Lions since 2013, but the fact they haven’t added another bonafide starter since underscores the focus of the network analysts. The off-season decision to jettison Kirby Fabien, validated by the fact no team has yet signed him as a free agent, and two reserves suggests the door is wide open. BC will have to choose wisely among the large group off presently in NFL camps. That collection includes Dakoda Shepley (UBC), Ryan Hunter (Bowling Green) and Mark Korte (Alberta) but not Trey Rutherford (Connecticut), whose stock has risen markedly when he made it known last week he would only consider the CFL.



Receiver: The Lions saw big progress with Shaq Johnson, enough to give him a new contract, but lost Marco Iannuzzi to retirement and are about to find out if Danny Vandervoort can contribute. Top-rated prospect is Mark Chapman (Central Michigan) but it’s not certain he’ll even be around when the Lions make their first pick. The most talked-about player in local circles the last few years has been 22-year-old Vancouver native Rashaun Simonise, who has rubbed shoulders with both the Okanagan Sun and Cincinnati Bengals and as such, according to Ferguson, has the potential to rise or fall fastest in the draft.



Defensive back: Anthony Thompson may never placate those who figure the Lions should have taken Taylor Loffler, but the Lions are nonetheless reasonably set with back end candidates in the defensive secondary. Top tester at this year’s league combine is Jackson Bennett (Ottawa), whose versatility may be too good to pass up.



Fullback: Can Rolly Lumbala play forever? Not even their locker-room anchor can ultimately last at a position where Canadians are always welcome but not always given a chance by the Lions, whose recent whiffs include Nate O’Halloran. Pascal Lochard and to a lesser extent, Shaquille Murray-Lawrence.



All-name team candidate Dakota Brush will push to maintain a special teams spot this year but like most other picks a fullback taken Thursday would be a futures play.

