KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Lorenzen and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a $7 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2026, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a successful physical. Lorenzen would earn a $5.5 million salary this year, and the price of the 2026 option is $12 million, with a $1.5 million buyout.

The 33-year-old Lorenzen was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with Texas just before the deadline last July and became a dependable part of the pitching staff down the stretch. The right-hander appeared in seven games with six starts and went 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA to help the Royals clinch a wild card, then tossed 2 1/3 innings over two appearances in the playoffs.

Lorenzen took the loss in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, giving up Alex Verdugo's go-ahead single in the seventh inning of a 6-5 defeat. The Royals went on to lose the series to New York in four games.

Lorenzen spent his first seven seasons in Cincinnati, then spent a year with the Angels, before splitting the 2023 season between the Tigers and Phillies, getting selected to his only All-Star Game. He has a career record of 47-44 with a 3.99 ERA and 15 saves in 368 games, including 93 starts.

The top of the Royals' starting rotation appears to be set with Michael Wacha returning on a three-year, $51 million contract to join Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans, both of whom made the All-Star Game for Kansas City last season.

The Royals hope Kyle Wright can return to the form he displayed in Atlanta after spending last season rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Kris Bubic and Alec Marsh are among those who will compete with Lorenzen for one of the remaining starting spots.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb