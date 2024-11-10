TORONTO — Benjamin Mora, a finalist for Canadian Premier League coach of the year, has left York United FC after five months and 22 matches at the helm.

The Toronto-based club said the parting was mutual.

"We are grateful to Benjamín for everything he brought to the club," York president and GM Ricardo Pasquel said in a statement Sunday. "Over the past five months, we achieved a lot and set new standards.

"Benjamín led by example and instilled a sense of belief in the group that will be harnessed moving forward. We wish him well for the future."

York's new Mexican ownership group fired former Canadian international Martin Nash as coach May 21 with the club sitting fifth at 2-3-1. Assistant coach Mauro Eustaquio took the helm until Mora was put in charge, making his debut on sidelines June 9 in a 2-2 tie with visiting Vancouver FC.

The 45-year-old Mexican spent a year in charge of Mexico’s Atlas FC, taking over the Guadalajara-based team in October 2022 after winning a title in Malaysia with Johor Darul Ta'zim FC. He was fired by Atlas last October with the club 13th in the Liga MX standings.

Mora led York to fourth place in the standings at 11-11-6. York's 39 points were a franchise record, surpassing the previous best of 38 set in 2023.

York clinched a playoff spot with three weeks to spare this season, defeating Pacific FC 2-0 in the fourth-versus-fifth playoff — its first ever post-season victory — before falling to No. 3 Atletico Ottawa in a penalty shootout in the Oct. 27 quarterfinal.

York set club records for home points (24) and wins (seven) in recording a 7-4-3 record at home. Only regular-season champion Forge FC collected more points at home (11-2-1, 34 points)

York finished the regular season with just two wins and seven goals in its last 10 games (2-6-2). After starting 6-1-2 at York Lions Stadium, York stumbled to a 1-3-2 record there ahead of the playoffs.

Still Mora was a finalist for coach of the year with Forge FC's Bobby Smyrniotis, the eventual winner, and Cavalry FC's Tommy Wheeldon Jr.

It's understood York offered Mora a new deal but he opted to pursue other options.

Pasquel said the search for a new coach is underway.

"Inevitably, there is quite a lot of interest in the position and a large number of candidates to meet with," he said. "We are extremely excited by what's ahead and look forward to building on the solid foundations laid in 2024."

The coaching change comes one day after Cavalry FC's 2-1 win over Forge in the CPL championship game in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2024