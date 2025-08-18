Cyle Larin is still hoping to leave RCD Mallorca by the end of the summer transfer window according to sources close to the Canadian striker, although his agent, Nick Mavromaras, won’t comment on how close Larin is to either a loan or full transfer away from the Spanish club.

This comes after the 30-year-old was left out of Mallorca’s squad for its La Liga season-opening loss to Barcelona this past weekend. Larin is said to be very keen to find a new club in a bid to re-establish himself as Canada’s starting striker alongside Jonathan David ahead of next summer’s home World Cup.

Larin’s place in Mallorca’s squad became a topic of conversation in the second half of last season, when he only started nine of the 18 games he was available and scored just two goals. Larin moved to Mallorca from Real Valladolid for a reported $11 million back in August 2023.

Overall, Larin has 22 goals in all competitions during his in two and half seasons in Spain.

Larin is Canada’s men’s second all-time scorer behind David, with 30 goals in 86 appearances. But the Brampton, Ont., native hasn’t scored for his country since netting the opening goal in Canada’s 2-1 win over Panama at BMO Field in October 2024, Larin’s sole goal under Canadian head coach Jesse Marsch.

Although either Promise David or Tani Oluwaseyi started over Larin alongside Jonathan David in all of Canada’s Gold Cup matches this June, Marsch regularly makes it clear how highly he rates Larin for his experience, tactical sense, and work rate.

Larin made four substitute appearances in the Gold Cup, including a 19-minute appearance in Canada’s quarter-final loss to Guatemala, where he had a penalty saved in the shootout.

With Jonathan David’s headline move to Juventus, Promise David looking ahead to Champions League minutes with Union Saint-Gilloise this season, Daniel Jebbison on loan with Preston North End in the English Championship (he’ll miss the next month with an injury) and Oluwaseyi reported to be nearing a move to Villarreal, Larin needs to be playing and scoring to get back into Marsch’s considerations