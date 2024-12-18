MONACO (AP) — Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain opened a 10-point lead at the top of the French league standings before the year-end break with a 4-2 defeat of Monaco on Wednesday in a match marred by Gianluigi Donnarumma's injury.

Ousmane Dembélé scored a brace and striker Goncalo Ramos put PSG back in the lead with seven minutes left as he headed in a corner after coming in as a substitute in the lively encounter at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco remained in third place, level on points with second-place Marseille, which has one match in hand.

Donnarumma’s face was bloodied after being hit by an opponent’s cleat. The Italy international took the studs of Wilfried Singo’s cleat in the 17th minute. Singo, whose shot had been blocked, tried to jump over the sliding Donnarumma but instead struck his face.

Pictures showed that Donnarumma was cut below his right eye. Singo, who had already been warned, was lucky to avoid a red card.

Donnarumma was left lying on the pitch while receiving treatment. He finally stood up and walked away to be replaced by Matvey Safonov.

Désiré Doué had put PSG in front in the first half before Eliesse Ben Seghir leveled from the penalty spot after the interval and Breel Embolo gave Monaco the lead at the hour mark.

Dembélé then scored his first goal of the evening from a rebound in the 64th minute. He added more luster to PSG's win deep in stoppage time when he completed his brace.

The match was brought forward because of a scheduling conflict with the Trophée des Champions between the two clubs on Jan. 5 in Doha during the weekend that the French league resumes.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer